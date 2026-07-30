Nonprofit hosting back-to-school giveaway in Livingston Parish this weekend

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish nonprofit is holding a back-to-school supply giveaway this weekend for local families.

JUMP Nonprofit is currently accepting donations of new backpacks, school supplies, hygiene supplies and monetary contributions ahead of the event. Supply donations can be dropped off at Renu Behavioral Health or Brother's Barbershop and Beauty Salon.

Cash donations can be sent through Cash App at $JUMPNP.

The giveaway event is open to all Livingston Parish families and will be held at the LM Lockhart Gym in Denham Springs on Sunday, Aug. 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be food, music, drinks, free school supplies and free haircuts and braids.

New this year, the event will also include a basketball game between youth and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.