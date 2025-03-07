63°
No. 4 LSU softball beats South Alabama in back-to-back
BATON ROUGE - No. 4 LSU softball improved their record to 21-1 with back-to-back wins over South Alabama on Friday night.
LSU beat South Alabama 2-0 in the first game, then opened the floodgates with a 18-4 win in the second game.
The Tigers face Minnesota Saturday night in Tiger Park at 6 p.m.
