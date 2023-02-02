No. 3 LSU women's basketball comes out on top in overtime thriller, beats Georgia 82-77

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball survived an overtime thrill against the Georgia Bulldogs to win it 82-77 in the extra frame.

The Tigers are now 22-0 on the season and 10-0 in the SEC.

LSU struggled to shoot the ball from the field and at the free throw line as the Bulldog 1-2-2 zone defense kept the Tigers well off their scoring pace, but the Tigers found the points when they needed them scoring 16 in fourth quarter and overtime while only allowing 11 in each of those periods.

LSU was led by Angel Reese with 23 points and 11 rebounds notching yet another double-double. And while she struggled early in the game guard Alexis Morris finished with 15 points and a couple of crucial buckets in overtime.

The Tigers will now travel to Texas A&M for a game on Sunday afternoon.