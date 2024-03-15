No. 3 LSU gym takes down North Carolina 198.250-196.075

64°
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The No. 3 ranked LSU Gymnastics team finished their regular season strong with a 198.250-196.075 win over  North Carolina on Friday night for the regular season finale at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.  

The Tigers finish their regular season 12-3 and stay undefeated at home on the back of a strong senior night.

LSU goes to the SEC Championships 7:00 p.m. next Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

