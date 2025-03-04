No. 1 LSU baseball uses rally to overcome 7-1 deficit, beat North Dakota State

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team needed to overcome a six-run deficit to beat 1-9 North Dakota State on Tuesday night.

The Bison scored three runs in the first inning and four in the third to take a 7-1 lead. LSU then scored four runs in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth and two in the sixth to tie the game up at 9.

in the bottom of the eight, Steven Milam put LSU ahead for the first time with a 2-RBI double. Pitcher Casan Evans would close the game out in the top of the ninth to give the Tigers an 11-9 win.

Daniel Dickinson and Cade Arrambide both had two-run home runs for LSU.

LSU, ranked No.1 by D1Baseball, is now 13-1 this season. The Tigers host North Dakota State again Wednesday, with the game starting at 6:30 p.m.