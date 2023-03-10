63°
No 1. LSU baseball beats Samford 11-1 in game 1

Friday, March 10 2023
By: Corey Rholdon
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team wins its 8th straight game, this time beating Samford in game 1, 11-1.

It was another dominating performance by Paul Skenes, who had his fourth straight double-digit strikeout game. Skenes finished with 12 total Ks in six innings while only giving up one run.

Freshman Jared Jones got out of a slump by hitting two homeruns and four RBIs on the night. Timmy White added two RBIs for the Tigers, as well.

LSU improves to 13-1 on the year, and game 2 will be tomorrow at 6:30. 

