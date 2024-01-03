44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 1 2025 running back Harlem Berry commits to LSU

3 hours 35 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2024 Jan 3, 2024 January 03, 2024 5:29 PM January 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to WWL.

BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 running back for the class of 2025, Harlem Berry, committed to LSU at the Under Amour All-America Game Wednesday afternoon.

Berry, who goes to St Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie, chose the Tigers over Florida and Texas.

Trending News

Berry is ranked as a top-3 running back prospect by On3, 247sports, ESPN and Rivals. He is listed as 5-foot-10, 177 pounds by On3.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days