No. 1 2025 running back Harlem Berry commits to LSU

Image credit to WWL.

BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 running back for the class of 2025, Harlem Berry, committed to LSU at the Under Amour All-America Game Wednesday afternoon.

Berry, who goes to St Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie, chose the Tigers over Florida and Texas.

Berry is ranked as a top-3 running back prospect by On3, 247sports, ESPN and Rivals. He is listed as 5-foot-10, 177 pounds by On3.