NFL WEEK 2: 49ers lead Saints at half, 16-7

NEW ORLEANS - The San Francisco 49ers lead the New Orleans Saints, 16-7, at halftime of Sunday's NFL week two matchup at the Superdome.

San Francisco scored the first touchdown of the game with 3:25 left in the first quarter thanks to a Luke Farrell 11-yard touchdown reception. Eddy Pineiro's extra point was no good.

Pineiro extended the 49er's lead to 9-0 with a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Late in the second quarter, the New Orleans offense finally got on the board. Spencer Rattler found Juwan Johnson for a beautiful 18-yard touchdown. Rattler finished the first half 9-of-15 for 104 yards and the touchdown.

The Saints defense couldn't capitalize on the momentum, as 49ers quarterback Mac Jones orchestrated a perfect two-minute drill and found Christian McCaffery for a seven-yard touchdown to give San Francisco a 16-7 lead at the half.

Mac Jones, who is starting at quarterback in place of the injured Brock Purdy for the 49ers, was 15-of-23 for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.