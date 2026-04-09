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New traffic flow announced for Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch
BAYOU PIGEON - Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch has a new traffic flow pattern, according to a post from the Iberville Parish Government.
There will now be a dedicated entrance and exit ramp, creating a one-way traffic flow through the launch. There will also be signage and lights to help guide drivers.
"We have also asked the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office to help observe the area as drivers adjust to the new pattern," officials said in a Facebook post.
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The change began on Wednesday, April 8, making it the last of several upgrades to the launch over the past year.
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