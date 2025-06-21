94°
Latest Weather Blog
New TOPS award could cover full tuition for select group of students
BATON ROUGE — A new TOPS award will cover the full price of tuition, or close to it, at Louisiana public universities for a select group of students starting this fall, pending Gov. Jeff Landry's signature.
HB 77 introduces the "Excellence" award, which will provide up to $12,000 per year for students with at least a 3.50 GPA and a score of 31 on the ACT. Tuition and fees at LSU for the 2025-2026 school year are estimated to be $12,472 according to the university's website.
Trending News
The bill passed the state legislature earlier this week. If signed by the governor, high-school graduates from 2025 on will be eligible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump administration removing 988 hotline service tailored to LGBTQ+ youth in July
-
Ponchatoula man arrested for allegedly setting fire to home with three people...
-
One Tank Trips: The State Capitol
-
Alleged member of the Vultures gang arrested after evading capture in early...
-
BRPD investigating Calumet Street shooting that left one dead
Sports Video
-
Saints make roster moves ahead of training camp in July
-
LSU baseball holds final practice before competing in the College World Series...
-
LSU baseball holds a pep rally for fans ahead of their National...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU basketball legend Shaq drafted first overall in the 1992...
-
Porter to be inducted into Saints Hall of Fame