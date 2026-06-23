New study by Teacher union shows majority pushback by educators against Gov.'s teacher pay raise plan

BATON ROUGE — Since last week, Governor Jeff Landry's plan to give educators pay raises through an executive order has been in limbo after a lawsuit and temporary restraining order were filed against it.

Now, a new study by a Louisiana teachers' union shows that a majority of educators it surveyed oppose the proposal.

Ever since Amendment 3 failed at the ballot last month, Landry has made it a goal to give teachers a pay raise.

The amendment would've eliminated three education trust funds to fund teacher pay raises.

Earlier this month, the Governor announced an executive order that would require the transfer of of $168 million from the Minimum Foundation Program to fund $2,000 stipends for tens of thousands of public school teachers in the state and $1,000 for eligible support staff.

However, last week, a lawsuit was filed against this order. The plaintiff's spokesperson, Greg Beuerman, told WBRZ about why it was filed.

"Number one, they believe that what the Governor has attempted to do with his executive order circumvents the authority of the Louisiana state legislature. The second reason they believe it will cause irreparable harm to the state's education system," Beuerman said.

In response to the lawsuit, a 19th J-D-C judge signed a temporary restraining order, putting a pause on the plan until a hearing takes place on June 29.

"(The order) will cause significant financial stress and strain for those districts that don't have any new ability to generate new funds on their own," Beuerman told WBRZ.

Attorney General Liz Murrill says that the TRO was improperly granted. She posted on social media, saying that Gov. Landry had already ordered a reduction in the MFP and that a court cannot stop an action that has already occurred.

Now, a study by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers and School Employees may suggest that a majority of educators could be against the governor's plan.

The study asked educators about the plan. It found that nearly 70% of respondents said they supported preventing a pay cut. However, nearly two-thirds of the respondents said that they did not support reducing the Minimum Foundation Program for another stipend.

The Federation's president, Larry Carter, said in a statement that "Teachers and school employees are making their position very clear. They do not want a pay cut. And they do not want the state to fund their pay by cutting the MFP and shifting the burden onto local school districts, students, and school services."

The Louisiana Association of Principals, an organization that says it is often in contact with the Federation, praised teachers and educators for their decisions.

"We're just not in favor of the MFP being touched, because the MFP is the fuel for the schools. The money being allocated for all these other things, if you just put the money in the schools and allow teachers to do their jobs and pay them for what they're doing, I think the infrastructure will benefit," Karen Triche, Executive Director of the Louisiana Association of Principals, said.

Lawmakers had until Tuesday to vote on the funding cut, but the restraining order has put whether or not that will still happen on schedule into question.

WBRZ reached out to Governor Landry's office, which said that they have no new statements on the situation.

On the legislative side, WBRZ reached out to Senate President Cameron Henry's R-La office, but has yet to hear back.