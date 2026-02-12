New Roads officer who shot Iberville Parish assessor's son rescinds resignation, is now top cop

NEW ROADS - A New Roads Police officer who tendered his resignation last week has decided to stay with the department.

Assistant Chief John Chambliss became the top leader at the department after New Roads Police Chief Louis Hamilton was asked to step down Tuesday.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke with Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodaux on Wednesday, who said he was told Chambliss would not be returning to the department.

Mayor Theron Smith says Chambliss hasn't been officially named interim chief, but is the highest-ranking official currently employed.

Chambliss has been the subject of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports since October, when he shot John Sexton, the Iberville Parish assessor's son. Both the officer and the man who was shot were cleared of charges by a grand jury, but a civil lawsuit against the department is ongoing.

Mayor Smith said he decided to accept the reversal of Chambliss' resignation partly due to the loss of the current chief.

"Since he didn't do anything wrong, I felt it would be in the best interest of the city to let him rescind his resignation. We could use his experience during this difficult time," Smith said.

According to Chambliss' Peace Officer Standards and Training records, New Roads is the latest of many law enforcement agencies he has served. In 20 years, Chambliss has worked for 10 different departments.

Although he's in a leadership position, Smith says Chambliss will not be a candidate for the chief position.

The mayor says he has already gotten a handful of contacts about the opening, even without officially posting the job yet. Whomever gets the job will be the fourth chief since 2024.

As for merging the police department with the sheriff's office, Smith says the decision is not on the table right now.

"I don't think it's something to be entertained at this time," he said.