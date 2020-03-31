New Orleans Saints legend Tom Dempsey has recovered from COVID-19

Image of Dempsy via CBS Sports

NEW ORLEANS- Dempsey, a former New Orleans Saints kicker, has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Lambeth House. Dempsey has been battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2013.

His daughter, Ashley Dempsey, confirmed that he contracted the virus during the outbreak at Lambeth House Senior Living Center in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Saints released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing Dempsy's recovery.

The 73-year-old held the NFL record for the longest successful field-goal attempt, 63 yards, in 1970.

"Dempsey only was a Saint for two seasons, but earned his teammates' everlasting respect, not least of all because he played through his disability. He was born without toes on his right foot or fingers on his right hand, and required a specialized shoe for kicking. But he provided the Saints with one of the signature plays in franchise history, and one of the memorable plays in NFL history."

"Any time you think of Tom Dempsey, your mind immediately goes to the 63-yard field goal that is still the highlight of our first seven or eight years in the league," said guard Jake Kupp (1967-75). "That was just something that I don't think any of us will ever forget.

"What impressed me so much about him is he never looked at himself as having any handicaps or any problems. Tom, in his mind, felt like he could do anything and he brought that kind of spirit to the team. He was somebody that we really looked up to and we really appreciated him," Kupp said.

"My personal memory of Tom was just somebody that had overcome some challenges that he had in his life, and he made the very best of it. He took those challenges and made them his strengths. Just was an outstanding person in that way."