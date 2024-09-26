73°
New Orleans Pelicans, Pierre the Pelican visit Prescott Academy

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It was a fun-filled afternoon for students at Prescott Academy in Baton Rouge, thanks in part to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans players, staff and even Pierre the Pelican himself put on a special clinic and pep rally, teaching students different basketball skills.

The event was part of a partnership with AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana to help children stay active and lead healthy lifestyles.

