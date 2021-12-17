New Orleans official arrested for drunk driving

74°
Source: WWLTV
By: Emily Davison
NEW ORLEANS - A senior official in the New Orleans mayor's office was arrested Thursday after being accused of several criminal offenses, including drunk driving.

Peter Bowen was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center and faces five charges: driving while drunk, criminal property damage, reckless driving, driving without insurance, and driving outside a designated lane.

Bowen serves as the deputy chief administrative officer in the New Orleans Office of Business and External Services.

