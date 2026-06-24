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New Orleans man becomes first in Louisiana to be functionally cured of sickle cell disease
NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old New Orleans man has become the first person in Louisiana to be functionally cured of sickle cell disease through gene therapy.
Daniel Cressy underwent the treatment, which relies on a patient's own stem cells.
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Cressy says he wants to start a nonprofit to help other people navigate the journey of sickle cell treatment.
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