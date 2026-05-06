72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New 'Love Motel' sculpture draws insects with ultraviolet LED lights in Baton Rouge

2 hours 6 minutes ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 10:31 PM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A new sculpture was unveiled at the Arden-Dale Community Center.

The piece, called "Love Motel," is shaped like a butterfly and is meant to symbolize rebirth and transformation.

The sculpture is also functional. Its ultraviolet LED lights are designed to attract insects.

Trending News

This is the second sculpture that artist and biologist Brandon Ballengee helped create for BR Choice Neighborhoods.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days