New 'Love Motel' sculpture draws insects with ultraviolet LED lights in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A new sculpture was unveiled at the Arden-Dale Community Center.

The piece, called "Love Motel," is shaped like a butterfly and is meant to symbolize rebirth and transformation.

The sculpture is also functional. Its ultraviolet LED lights are designed to attract insects.

This is the second sculpture that artist and biologist Brandon Ballengee helped create for BR Choice Neighborhoods.