72°
Latest Weather Blog
New 'Love Motel' sculpture draws insects with ultraviolet LED lights in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A new sculpture was unveiled at the Arden-Dale Community Center.
The piece, called "Love Motel," is shaped like a butterfly and is meant to symbolize rebirth and transformation.
The sculpture is also functional. Its ultraviolet LED lights are designed to attract insects.
Trending News
This is the second sculpture that artist and biologist Brandon Ballengee helped create for BR Choice Neighborhoods.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
2 killed and 3 injured in shootings near a shopping mall north...
-
Some Zapp's chips may contain Salmonella, voluntary recall says
-
Repairs underway for Denham Heights sewage emergency after residents speak out
-
St. Gabriel Police: Teen girl missing for over two years found in...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pounds out 16 hits in big win over Wave
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
-
Southern Jaguar softball seeking championship at the end of historic season
-
LSU basketball rehires Vernon Hamilton as assistant coach
-
LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina