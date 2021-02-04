New Iberia woman killed in early morning St. Martin Parish crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A New Iberia woman was killed in a Thursday (Feb. 4) morning crash in St. Martin Parish, authorities say.

According to Louisiana State Police, 64-year-old Karlina F. Rosella lost her life in a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on Federal Highway 90 near Le Triomphe Parkway.

Police say their initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Rosella was driving west on US 90 in a 2008 Kia Amanti. They go on to say that for unknown reasons, her vehicle ran off the roadway into the median and hit a curb before going airborne.

At this point, the Kia overturned and Rosella was ejected from the vehicle, police say.

Sadly, Rosella was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

This tragic crash remains under investigation.



