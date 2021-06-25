New Iberia to hold vigil for former Daily Iberian journalist imprisoned in Myanmar

Danny Fenster

NEW IBERIA - A vigil will be held Sunday for former New Iberia journalist, Danny Fenster, who has been imprisoned in Myanmar, KATC reports.

Fenster's family and friends will join members of the New Iberia community at New Iberia City Hall on June 27.

Fenster, a former Daily Iberian reporter and current managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was arrested on May 24 on his way to surprise his family in Detroit.

Myanmar officials took him into custody at the airport in Yangon.

The journalist's supporters are hoping he'll be safely returned home.

Fenster has been charged under section 505a of Myanmar's penal code, which makes it a crime to publish or circulate comments that "cause fear," spread "false news," or incite government employees, according to CNN. KATC says the charge carries a potential three-year prison term.

A hearing is scheduled for July 1.

Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, which posted a statement on its website Thursday, saying, "We are shocked and frustrated that he has been detained for no apparent reason, and are concerned for his wellbeing. We are doing what we can to support him, as well as his family and friends, until he is freed."