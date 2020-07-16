85°
New COVID-19 testing site located in Livingston

Thursday, July 16 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LIVINGSTON - A new COVID-19 testing site has been set up at the Livingston Parish Governmental Complex.

The new testing site will offer free testing starting Thursday, July 16th until Sunday, July 19th from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The site is located in one of the parking lots at the Courthouse on 20300 Government Blvd.

You must be 5 years of age or older to get tested. A doctor's order is not required and you do not have to show any symptoms in order to get tested. 

Pre-registration with an appointment is recommended. Have a print out of your registration or a copy on your phone when you go to get tested. 

Results are available within three to five days. Results that are positive will receive a call and all results will be emailed back to the individuals who are tested. 

To pre-register click here. 

