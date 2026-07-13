New bubble tea shop opening in former Jabby's Pizza on Perkins

BATON ROUGE — A new bubble tea shop is looking to move into the former Jabby's Pizza spot on Perkins Road, according to East Baton Rouge Parish permits.

The restaurant space—at the corner of Perkins Road and S. Acadian Thruway—is being remodeled into a Tsaocaa, a specialty bubble tea business founded in 2018 that also features fried chicken and egg waffles. The name is Chinese, meaning tea and pilgrimage.

There are currently more than 80 locations of the tea shop across the nation, including two Tsaocaa's in Louisiana—in New Orleans and Chalmette. The Baton Rouge location would be the brand's first location in the Capital Region.

An Instagram page created for the business two weeks ago promotes the shop as "opening soon."

City-parish records list David Albrecht as the permit applicant and NKE Developments as the contractor. Online records show the new business was registered with the state of Louisiana in late June by Mingsai Yang, of Denham Springs.