Latest Weather Blog
New AI data center in West Feliciana Parish to host hiring event
ST. FRANCISVILLE — HUT 8, an AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish, will host a hiring event on Tuesday in St. Francisville.
The $12 billion data center will offer job opportunities including skilled trades, equipment operators, electrical and mechanical, HVAC, administrative support, safety professionals, security and operations and maintenance.
Hut 8 recently agreed to pay qualifying employees with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office $8,000 as part of its Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement, in which Hut 8 negotiated a $10 million prepayment to the parish.
Of the $10 million, $5.3 million will go to the parish school board, $3.9 million to the parish government, and $800,000 to the law enforcement district.
Trending News
The hiring event will take place at West Feliciana High School, located at 8604 Highway 61, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge apartment fire linked to HVAC repair work on La Margie...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Private Redhawks
-
Gonzales family loses everything in house fire Sunday, asking community for help
-
Dietitian warns about dangers of eating too many hot dogs
-
New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano,'...