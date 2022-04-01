Neighbor to BREC park finds critters, requests more cleanup

BATON ROUGE - A man contacted 2 On Your Side after unwanted rodents have found their way into his backyard. He says if the BREC park behind his house would maintain their property better, those rodents might not be infiltrating his property.

Ned Asbahi lives in Bluebonnet Highlands, and his home backs up to the BREC Burbank Soccer Park. Over the years, he says that trees, overgrown shrubs, and vines have crept toward his back fence, creating a habitat for undesirable creatures. He's also concerned about a tree that has lost a few limbs and continues to lose branches during weather events. It's leaning toward his house.

Asbahi reached out to BREC a few years ago about the overgrowth.

"In 2019, I'd say they came out here and did the bare minimum necessary," he said.

He says he reached out to BREC again last September but didn't get much of a response.

Then, a couple of weeks ago, he found a snakeskin by his children's playset.

"It was a little upsetting, probably more upsetting to my wife," he said. "She didn't want the kids playing outside anymore after we found that snakeskin."

Now with concern for his children in the backyard, Asbahi contacted 2 On Your Side for help. This week, heavy equipment showed up in the area behind his house and started clearing the overgrowth. A few overgrown bushes and a tree or two were cut back.

BREC says that the area behind Asbahi's home is designed to hold water, and it reduces flooding. BREC says that's a good thing because otherwise, neighbors would see a lot more snakes and wildlife. BREC says most snakes found in BREC parks are non-venomous and harmless to people and pets.

BREC says the area is mowed sparingly because grass remains wet and mowing causes deep ruts. Part of the area is also a "no-mow" zone, which reduces BREC's carbon footprint. It says the area in question has been in the current state for the last 30 years, and maintenance has not decreased but has been maintained consistently.

Asbahi says he's lived in his house for eight years and thinks a bit more consistency would help.

"They took down a lot of the shrubbery that was back here, a lot of the woods that was back here," he said. "But more needs to be done."

BREC says the tree that's of concern will be removed and replaced with something that is native to Louisiana.