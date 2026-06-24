Neighbor speaks out, releases new surveillance footage after Central pastor allegedly battered 20-year-old

CENTRAL - Wednesday morning, WBRZ received surveillance video that shows a different, more detailed angle of Pastor Tony Spell’s altercation along Hooper Road on Tuesday morning.

The Life Tabernacle Church pastor was arrested on second-degree battery charges after allegedly attacking the 20-year-old son of the Sherwin family, who lives across the street from Spell's church. Spell bonded out of jail later Tuesday evening.

Footage WBRZ obtained appears to show the pastor throwing the victim to the ground, getting on top of him and continuing to hit him. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

In this new angle, a clearer and closer view of the fight can be seen. During the video, which WBRZ's Mia Monet obtained from the Sherwin family, Spell can be heard screaming what sounds like, “I’m going to break your neck!"

Spell can also be seen on top of the 20-year-old alleged victim and turning his head aggressively.

The owner of the home, the 20-year-old alleged victim's father, disavowed rumors and allegations made against him when WBRZ spoke to him on Wednesday morning in Central.

“I am not a domestic terrorist. My family and I are not domestic terrorists. I am a veteran. I would never threaten to rape women or children. This pastor is a bully who gets mad when he does not get his way," he told WBRZ.

Woody Jenkins, the editor of Central City News, posted that the alleged beating was sparked by the victim making threats against the pastor and his family. Jenkins said the threats had been reported to the Central Police Department, and no action had been taken.