Nearly two dozen on applicants list for BRPD chief; most are already in the department

1 hour 1 minute 25 seconds ago Tuesday, August 29 2023 Aug 29, 2023 August 29, 2023 4:09 PM August 29, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-three people will be considered after submitting their names as possible successors to retiring Baton Rouge Police Murphy Paul.

The list is dominated by internal candidates -- from public information specialists to high ranking officers including Deputy Chief Myron Daniels.

The assistant chief of the Central Police Department has applied, along with a private investigator and a FedEx operations manager. All but two of the applicants are men.

The complete list follows. Positions listed are from the application.

  1. Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief
  2. Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department, Assistant Police Chief
  3. Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant, Training Academy Director
  4. Daren Ahmed: BRPD Public Information Officer
  5. Jason Martin: BRPD Commander, Health and Safety Division
  6. Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Department Sergeant
  7. Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief and Chief of Staff
  8. Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, Violent Crimes Unit Commander
  9. Congalona Kersh: BRPD Sergeant, Court Liaison
  10. Alvin Davis: FedEx Operations Manager
  11. Terrance Watkins: Former BRPD Lieutenant, Day Shift Commander
  12. Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services Division
  13. David Wallace: BRPD Captain
  14. Chris Polito: BRPD Captain, Special Operations Bureau Commander
  15. L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer
  16. Micheal McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs Division
  17. Darryl Honoré: BRPD Captain
  18. Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant
  19. William Clarida: BRPD Captain
  20. Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal, Detective
  21. Conrad Joachim: Manager, Ochsner Health Security
  22. Varden Guillory: DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol
  23. Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator (Walker, La.)

Applicants were invited to submit their credentials through much of August, with the window closing on Friday. As indicated on the Notice of Competitive Examination, the exam itself will take place at a time and location yet to be determined.

