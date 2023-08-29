Nearly two dozen on applicants list for BRPD chief; most are already in the department

BATON ROUGE - Twenty-three people will be considered after submitting their names as possible successors to retiring Baton Rouge Police Murphy Paul.

The list is dominated by internal candidates -- from public information specialists to high ranking officers including Deputy Chief Myron Daniels.

The assistant chief of the Central Police Department has applied, along with a private investigator and a FedEx operations manager. All but two of the applicants are men.

The complete list follows. Positions listed are from the application.

Myron Daniels: BRPD Deputy Chief Clifton Ivey, Jr.: Central Police Department, Assistant Police Chief Sharon Douglas: BRPD Sergeant, Training Academy Director Daren Ahmed: BRPD Public Information Officer Jason Martin: BRPD Commander, Health and Safety Division Andrew Malveaux: Lake Charles Police Department Sergeant Michael Manning: BRPD Deputy Chief and Chief of Staff Kevin Heinz: BRPD Captain, Violent Crimes Unit Commander Congalona Kersh: BRPD Sergeant, Court Liaison Alvin Davis: FedEx Operations Manager Terrance Watkins: Former BRPD Lieutenant, Day Shift Commander Thomas Morse, Jr.: BRPD Commander, Training Services Division David Wallace: BRPD Captain Chris Polito: BRPD Captain, Special Operations Bureau Commander L’Jean McKneely, Jr.: BRPD Lieutenant, Public Information Officer Micheal McCarley: BRPD Captain, Internal Affairs Division Darryl Honoré: BRPD Captain

Timothy Ballard: BRPD Lieutenant William Clarida: BRPD Captain Brian Strong: BRPD Corporal, Detective

Conrad Joachim: Manager, Ochsner Health Security Varden Guillory: DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol Timothy Henderson: Private Investigator (Walker, La.)



Applicants were invited to submit their credentials through much of August, with the window closing on Friday. As indicated on the Notice of Competitive Examination, the exam itself will take place at a time and location yet to be determined.