Latest Weather Blog
Nearly 30 percent of Louisiana fully vaccinated for COVID
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 33,131 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,556,241 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1,370,923 people have been fully vaccinated. That's more than 29 percent of the state's population.
As of Friday, more than 2.82 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.
You can read about vaccine eligibility here.
Click HERE to find out where you can get a vaccine.
Trending News
The dashboard above is best viewed in Chrome, Safari, or Firefox. If you are having trouble viewing the dashboard, click here for COVID-19 information or click here for vaccination information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FranU graduates are ready to start their nursing careers
-
Restaurants facing broken food supply chains due pandemic
-
Driver shot during Iberville police chase was fleeing law enforcement with his...
-
Turnout remains low at federally-backed mass vaccination sites
-
Cryptocurrency making a wave in Baton Rouge, lawmakers hope to create rules...