Nearly 30 percent of Louisiana fully vaccinated for COVID

Friday, May 14 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 33,131 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1,556,241 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The state says 1,370,923 people have been fully vaccinated. That's more than 29 percent of the state's population. 

As of Friday, more than 2.82 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana. 

You can read about vaccine eligibility here.

Click HERE to find out where you can get a vaccine.

The dashboard above is best viewed in Chrome, Safari, or Firefox.

