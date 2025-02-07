66°
Latest Weather Blog
National 'Wear Red Day' taking place Friday to support women's health
BATON ROUGE - National "Wear Red Day" takes place Friday to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of woman.
Trending News
A luncheon is taking place Friday to provide critical information on how to save a life. It will take place at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge starting at 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Ticket information and more is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
No. 2 Liberty basketball preparing for district match up with No. 1...
-
Mental health event headed to LSU's campus Wednesday
-
Southern football caps off National Signing Day with 29 new players
-
High school seniors sign their National Letter of Intent on February's National...
-
A pair of Episcopal Knights commit to LSU