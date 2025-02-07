66°
National 'Wear Red Day' taking place Friday to support women's health

2 hours 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 9:53 PM February 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - National "Wear Red Day" takes place Friday to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of woman.

A luncheon is taking place Friday to provide critical information on how to save a life. It will take place at L'Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge starting at 10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Ticket information and more is available here.

