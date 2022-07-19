Murder trial delayed for man who allegedly removed ankle monitor before killing woman

BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area is facing trial after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019.

Terrell Anthony, accused of first-degree murder among other charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting for victim Jessica Clark to arrive to shoot her, was held without bond awaiting his trial.

The trial was delayed until a later date due to new evidence.