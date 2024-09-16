Multiple organizations giving away free food and resources in Morgan City after Hurricane Francine

MORGAN CITY - Four days after Hurricane Francine made landfall, restoration and rebuilding are continuing for residents in St. Mary Parish.

Hundreds of people showed up to receive water, tarps and ready-to-eat meals in Morgan City, as many still are without electricity or water.

Robert Hatcher, who lives in Amelia, said he's picking up supplies for his family who are low on resources.

“I dropped some MREs and water off at my mamaw's house, my girlfriend's house. Now I'm picking up some for my dad and grandma and maybe my house too," Hatcher said. "Most of the stores were closed for a few days. Everybody's down on resources, running their houses dry so they need help as quickly as possible. We really appreciate anybody who sends help this way."

The Red Cross and Salvation Army joined together in Morgan City to hand out free hot meals to the neighborhood that experienced the high waters.

"We decided to go ahead and do a feeding because there's a lot of people who lost their homes here, pretty much everybody lost their homes here, we were in the flood," Hoskins said.

Marcelle Hoskins said she called the organizations to help provide lunches and dinners for those who can't get to the few stores open in the area.

"We're working on cleaning supplies, we're waiting for an 18-wheeler to come in with that. A lot of people need diapers, wipes, toiletries, just a little bit of everything," Hoskins said. “Once we finish helping one neighbor we're going to help another neighbor, if we can continue to help one another and network together it makes for a better community."

They'll be out there providing meals from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the next two days.