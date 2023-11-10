Motorcyclist killed in Port Allen after being thrown from bike, struck by vehicle

PORT ALLEN - State police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after he was thrown from his bike and hit by another car.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Louisiana State Police said Pleasant Rushing, 58, was driving on LA-413 when he ran into a car making a left turn into a private driveway.

Rushing was ejected from his motorcycle, and troopers said while he was lying in the roadway, he was hit by another vehicle. He died on the scene.

Troopers said Rushing was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from all drivers involved as part of the investigation.