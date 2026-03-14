Mother reacts to man convicted of son's murder being arrested while on probation

BATON ROUGE - A man who was found guilty in 2021 of killing a man in his home and sentenced to probation was arrested earlier this week on armed robbery charges.

According to arrest records, 22-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter was arrested on Tuesday.

Baton Rouge Police said they began investigating a robbery at an Airline Highway convenience store that happened on March 7, where a suspect, armed with a knife, went behind the counter where the store clerk was located and stole multiple packs of cigarettes. The suspect returned four days later on March 11 and again stole cigarettes, police added.

Mcquirter, who took a plea deal in August 2025 after being charged, was found guilty in the killing of Dezmon Hamilton. For Hamilton's mother, Danita Cage, the arrest isn't surprising.

"No different than with the situation with my son, he had went twice and did the same thing. First, he went through the mother's window. Then he went through my son's window, so he has no remorse to authority. And the system is not making him have any type of remorse to authority," Danita Cage, the mother of Dezmon Hamilton, said.

Mcquirter was arrested after he climbed into Hamilton's home to see his 14-year-old daughter. The two exchanged gunfire, and Hamilton was shot and killed, but officials said it was unclear who shot first.

Cage says she believes Mcquirter should've never gotten the sentence he was handed down.

Mcquirter is currently being held without bond. District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ the next step could include a sanity hearing for Mcquirter.