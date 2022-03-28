Mother charged with murder after 6-month-old dies in hospital

COVINGTON - A woman was booked for second-degree murder after her infant died in the hospital with a severe head injury.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office told WWLTV that 28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo's 6-month-old child first arrived at a hospital on March 23. Covington Police were called to the the medical center due to the severity of the child's injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mejia-Gallo after the infant died in the hospital March 26. The sheriff's office said she was apprehended in New Orleans.

The department did not release further details related to the case.