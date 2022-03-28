83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mother charged with murder after 6-month-old dies in hospital

3 hours 24 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, March 28 2022 Mar 28, 2022 March 28, 2022 12:17 PM March 28, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

COVINGTON - A woman was booked for second-degree murder after her infant died in the hospital with a severe head injury. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office told WWLTV that 28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo's 6-month-old child first arrived at a hospital on March 23. Covington Police were called to the the medical center due to the severity of the child's injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mejia-Gallo after the infant died in the hospital March 26. The sheriff's office said she was apprehended in New Orleans.

The department did not release further details related to the case. 

