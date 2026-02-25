Morgan City Police: Man arrested for making, possessing bombs; previously arrested for meth charges

AMELIA - A man previously arrested for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute was arrested again after investigators found homemade explosive devices belonging to him, investigators said.

Joey Jermaine Francois, 45, was arrested Friday after a search at his home yielded firearms and narcotics. The Morgan City Police Department said they received information that he might have additional contraband in the Siracusaville and Amelia areas.

Investigators located multiple firearms and three homemade explosive devices in a bag that they say belonged to Francois. Additionally, another explosive device was found at Francois' residence. As a result, the ATF was contacted and the devices were rendered safe.

Francois was booked on manufacturing and possession of a bomb.