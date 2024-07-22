Morgan City: Man who allegedly stole boat leads police on chase, crashes vehicle

MORGAN CITY - Police in Morgan City arrested a man that led officers on a chase that ended in a car wreck Sunday.

The Morgan City Police Department said 39-year-old Randy Mark Lee was suspected of stealing a SCD Tower Recon Boat on Thursday, July 18.

Police said they spotted Lee Sunday and attempted to make a traffic stop, but when Lee saw officers he took off. The chase ended with Lee crashing his car. Officers said Lee resisted arrest and was in possession of multiple drugs.

He was booked for the following charges:

- Aggravated flight from an officer

- Theft over $25,000

- Criminal trespassing

- Possession of SCH II CDS (Methamphetamine)

- Possession of SCH I CDS (Marijuana)

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Aggravated assault on a police officer

- Resisting an officer with violence

- Aggravated obstruction of a highway

- Switch license plates

- No insurance