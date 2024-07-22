83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Morgan City: Man who allegedly stole boat leads police on chase, crashes vehicle

2 hours 6 minutes ago Monday, July 22 2024 Jul 22, 2024 July 22, 2024 4:40 PM July 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

MORGAN CITY - Police in Morgan City arrested a man that led officers on a chase that ended in a car wreck Sunday. 

The Morgan City Police Department said 39-year-old Randy Mark Lee was suspected of stealing a SCD Tower Recon Boat on Thursday, July 18. 

Police said they spotted Lee Sunday and attempted to make a traffic stop, but when Lee saw officers he took off. The chase ended with Lee crashing his car. Officers said Lee resisted arrest and was in possession of multiple drugs. 

He was booked for the following charges: 

Trending News

- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Theft over $25,000
- Criminal trespassing
- Possession of SCH II CDS (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of SCH I CDS (Marijuana)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Aggravated assault on a police officer
- Resisting an officer with violence
- Aggravated obstruction of a highway
- Switch license plates
- No insurance

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days