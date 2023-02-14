55°
Morgan City man indicted for seven counts of first-degree rape, bond set at over $2 million

Tuesday, February 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY - A man was indicted for seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape. 

According to the Morgan City Police Department, 52-year-old Johnell Thomas was arrested in April of 2022 for two counts of first-degree rape, five counts of oral sexual battery, five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and 15 counts of aggravated crimes against nature during an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. 

A grand jury convened in Morgan City in early February to formally indict Thomas on seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape. His bail was set at $2.5 million. 

