More than 200 coronavirus deaths reported at nursing homes statewide
BATON ROUGE - State officials said Monday more than 1,000 nursing home residents across the state had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The state says 1,040 residents have tested positive for the virus at 116 different facilities statewide. At those homes, 201 people have reportedly died from the virus.
At least 47 of those facilities were said to have coronavirus "clusters," when the Louisiana Department of Health last gave statistics on clusters in early April. A cluster means two or more cases that appear to be connected.
The state has said it is no longer reporting the names of nursing homes with virus cases.
St. James Place was one of eight homes in the Baton Rouge area confirmed to have a cluster.
The area facilities with clusters were: Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement; Flannery Oaks Guest House; Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.; Lakeview Manor Nursing Home; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation; Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen; Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home; and St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home.
Chateau D'ville is one of the first homes in our area to report clusters of cases outside of New Orleans.
Leroy Williams said his heart aches for the people inside.
"Just hoping they can catch this before it starts spreading and do damage to other people," Williams said.
Others like Demarcus Capers said he knows the staff is doing the best they can. Capers used to work at the facility.
"A lot of people that I do know and have interacted with... I feel bad their families have to go through this, because it's a lot going on," Capers said.
The facility said their staff has gone through training and education to fight this pandemic but acknowledged this is a very challenging situation.
Statewide, these are the 47 nursing homes said to have clusters:
Region 1
Bayside Health
Chateau de Notre Dame
Chateau Living Center
Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center
Inspired Living Kenner
Jefferson Healthcare
Jo Ellen Smith Living Center
John Berchmans
Lambeth House
Marrero Health Care Center
Metairie Healthcare
Nouveau Marc
Poydras Home
River Palm Nursing and Rehab
Riverbend Nursing and Rehab
Saint Jude's Nursing Home
Saint Martin's Manor
St Anthony's Nursing Home
St Francis Villa Assisted Living
St Joseph of Harahan
The Suites at Algiers Point
Vista Shores Assisted Living
Region 2
Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement
Flannery Oaks Guest House
Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.
Lakeview Manor Nursing Home
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen
Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home
St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home
Region 3
Chateau Saint James
Luling Living Center
Ormond Nursing and Care Center
South East Louisiana Veterans Home
Region 6
Colonial Nursing Home
Evergreen Life Services
Region 7
Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living
Montclair Park Assisted Living Center
Vivian Healthcare Center
Region 8
Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility
Region 9
Belle Maison
Forest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Green Briar Community Care
Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home
Oak Park Village
Pontchartrain Health Care
St. Anthony's Gardens