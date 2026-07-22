More council members testify before grand jury amid corruption investigation

BATON ROUGE — Former councilwoman Chauna Banks testified in front of a grand jury on Wednesday, the latest of several Baton Rouge officials to do so as part of the Louisiana Attorney General's probe into possible corruption in Baton Rouge.

Banks, who served on the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council from 2013 to 2024, told WBRZ that she spoke with the group about how the council operates.

"I used it as an opportunity to educate the attorney general and jurors about the Metro Council regarding the role of councilmembers, timeline of how things get on the agenda, how we vote, what happens when things are approved and how it relates to public contractors," Banks told WBRZ.

According to a report by The Advocate, sitting councilwoman Twahna P. Harris also appeared before the grand jury on Wednesday.

Since the corruption investigation began in October 2025, the grand jury has indicted several people, including sitting councilman Cleve Dunn Jr.; Courtney Scott, who was a high-ranking official during former Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration; and Pearlina Thomas, the former chief administrative officer of the Capital Area Transit system.

They are accused of negotiating bad contracts on behalf of the city and taking kickbacks from them.

On July 15, Dunn pleaded not guilty to multiple counts, including bribery and money laundering. The other defendants pleaded not guilty earlier this year.