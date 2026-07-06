Monday PM Forecast: Steamy heat holds firm as rain chances fluctuate this week

Heat and humidity continue to dominate the Storm Station forecast, driving a handful of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. While a subtle drying trend is expected by late week, that pattern will reverse itself over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The few afternoon thunderstorms that managed to develop will quickly fade during the evening. Expect a mostly dry night ahead with just a few passing clouds. While a stray shower can't be entirely ruled out overnight as a batch of storms tries to drift in from the northwest, they are most likely to decay on approach. Morning lows will settle in the mid-70s.

Tuesday brings another typical, very warm July afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a peak heat index near 103°, a few degrees shy of Heat Advisory levels. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected; however, if overnight showers persist with integrity in the early morning hours, the afternoon could turn out a tad drier. All storms will be capable of torrential rain and frequent lightning.

Up Next: Wednesday keeps the routine of high heat, humidity, and scattered storms. By Thursday, the overall storm coverage will become more isolated in scope, allowing highs to reach the mid-90s. With the peak heat index running near 108°, a Heat Advisory might be issued later in time. While still plenty hot, the heat will ease slightly by the weekend as a moisture surge sets its eyes on the Capital Area. This means highs will drop a bit, but afternoon thunderstorms will ramp up, leading to less dry time for outdoor plans. This trend will continue into early next week.

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The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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