Monday PM Forecast: Protect tender plants, FREEZE WARNING in place Tuesday morning

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes, as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. With spring already starting to show across the Capital Area, this freeze comes at a bad time for local gardens. Take steps now to protect crops and sensitive greenery, as the cold can easily kill tender plants that have already begun to bud and bloom.

Tonight & St. Patrick’s Day: High clouds and a slight evening breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s through midnight. As skies clear and winds settle overnight, temperatures will eventually plummet. Look for a low near 32° in Baton Rouge, with a light freeze expected for all areas along and north of I-10. While coastal regions may stay just above freezing, temperatures will remain low enough that areas of frost will be possible. Three P’s will need protecting into Tuesday morning:

Plants – This late-season freeze could be a “garden-killer.” Those who have already started spring planting or have budding flowers must cover or bring them inside.

People – Jackets and heavy coats will be needed by morning. With freezing temperatures on the way, everyone will need a warm place to sleep tonight. St. Vincent de Paul has opened emergency shelters in Baton Rouge for anyone in need of a warm bed.

Pets – If it's too cold for humans, it's too cold for animals. Make sure that pets have a warm place to sleep.

After a cold start, highs will rebound into the upper 60s on St. Patrick’s Day under mainly sunny skies.

Up Next: Another start in the 30s is likely on Wednesday. While another freeze appears unlikely, patchy frost cannot be ruled out, so it wouldn't hurt to continue protecting plants through Wednesday morning. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it will be a total flip-flop. Highs will return to the upper 60s on Wednesday and the upper 70s by Thursday. As Spring officially begins on Friday, highs will soar into the mid-80s, with more of the same expected over the weekend. Rain will be tough to find moving forward.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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