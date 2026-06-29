Monday Health Report: Type of lens matters more than price when buying sunglasses, doctors say

Sunglasses do more than complete a summer look — they protect the eyes and the skin around them from sun damage.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Nicole Bajic said UV exposure can lead to serious conditions.

"There are many types of conditions that can be caused from significant UV exposure," said Bajic. "Particularly, the most concerning is skin cancers. And so, it's so important to make sure you're protecting that area. Photokeratitis, solar retinopathy, all these things can also be affected."

When it comes to picking the right pair, experts say the price tag is not what matters — it is the type of lenses.

A pair with 100 percent UV protection, sometimes labeled UV 400, is what doctors recommend. Polarized lenses are another option and are popular with athletes because they help reduce sun glare.

Bigger lenses may not be the most fashionable choice, but doctors say they offer better protection because they cover more of the delicate skin around the eyes.