MONDAY HEALTH REPORT: Sun, movement, and fresh food are some of the easiest health boosts this summer

Summer is a good time to make small shifts toward healthier habits, according to a clinical psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Clinical psychologist Susan Albers with Cleveland Clinic said summer is one of the best times to reset mental health and that self-care doesn't have to be expensive or complicated.

"It can be as simple as taking a walk outside, starting a new hobby, making a phone call to a friend," Albers said.

Albers said safe sun exposure outdoors can boost mood and lower blood pressure. Adding exercise into the mix releases feel-good hormones that can act as a natural antidepressant.

She also encouraged trying something new. "Our brains love novelty," Albers said. "It helps us to stay curious, engaged and alert. It's a great time to visit a new museum, take a drive somewhere you've never been."

Social connections are critical for mental health too, she said, so inviting a friend for some summer fun is a simple way to support wellbeing.

Albers also points to what's on the plate as a factor in how people feel. "During the summer, fruits and vegetables are at their peak. They're freshest, so we're naturally motivated to eat a wide variety of range of colorful foods that nourish our brain and our body," she said.