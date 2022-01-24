Monday AM Forecast: Rain is on the way

Showers may slow down your commute this evening.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! After starting near freezing, temperatures this afternoon will warm to near 60 degrees. Warmer temperatures are coming in with some rain. Showers will move in from the west starting around as early as noon and then they will continue on and off through the rest of the day. Expect a few showers on your evening commute. The rain will steadily clear overnight and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures tonight will be well above freezing, in the mid-40s.

Up Next: A few leftover showers will be around until about 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Showers will clear from north to south along a cold front. Tuesday afternoon will be dry with a few peaks of sun. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Tuesday night will bring temperatures dropping back down in the 30s. Chilly, below normal, temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. You can expect 50s each afternoon and overnight temperatures will be frosty. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

