Monday AM forecast: More storms to start the new week

Scattered, to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday again as a typical summertime weather pattern continues across south Louisiana. While severe weather is not expected, a few storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and localized street flooding similar to Sunday.

Today and Tonight: Expect a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values near 105 degrees before storms become more widespread this afternoon. A few storms will be capable of strong wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Some weakening showers and lightning may drift into the area from the northwest this evening before activity gradually fades overnight.





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Up Next: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday before rain coverage begins to decrease later in the week. Heavy downpours and localized flooding will continue to be possible where storms linger, while isolated strong wind gusts can't be ruled out. Temperatures will stay seasonably hot, with the hottest weather expected during the second half of the week as heat index values approach advisory levels each afternoon.

Tropics: The tropics remain quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf over the next seven days.

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– Dave

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