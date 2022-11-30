Mom denied bond after brawl at Ascension gas station led to shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE - A mom accused of shooting someone after she went with her adult daughter — and her two small grandchildren — to confront another group of women in a gas station parking lot claims she only fired the gun in self defense.

Despite the claims relayed by her attorney in court Tuesday, The Advocate reports a judge ordered that Rhesa Pointer, 41, stay jailed without bond.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Pointer and her 21-year-old daughter, Raneshia Pointer, days after the Nov. 15 shooting along Old Jefferson Highway near I-10. Deputies said the pair had gone to the gas station looking to fight the other women, with Raneshia's two small children — a 2-year-old and a 2-month-old — in tow.

Arrest documents said at least two people fired guns during the encounter, though it wasn't clear who shot first. During the exchange, Rhesa allegedly shot one of the other women.

Everyone involved in the brawl had fled the area before sheriff's deputies arrived, but investigators later tracked the woman who was shot to a Baton Rouge hospital, helping them tie the Pointers to the shooting.

The Advocate cited a deputy who testified that Rhesa had a gun pointed at her and that her 21-year-old daughter was being beaten by several people when she started shooting. Despite that, a judge denied Rhesa's request to have bond set, saying her actions showed blatant disregard for public safety.