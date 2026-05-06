Mississippi governor: Multiple tornadoes reported for central, west Mississippi

CROSBY, Miss. - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said multiple tornadoes were reported around central and west Mississippi amid tornado warnings and watches in the area.

The Storm Station reported Wednesday evening that a tornado was spotted on radar around Crosby, Mississippi in the Amite and Wilkinson counties. A tornado warning had been issued in that area until 7:45 p.m., with the area under tornado watch until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Jackson issued an emergency for Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek, Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto after a confirmed dangerous tornado was observed over Garden City around 6:51 p.m.

Video from Brookhaven showed storm damage such as multiple, large tree limbs scattered across a street.

(Credit to Ben McHone.)