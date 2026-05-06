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Mississippi governor: Multiple tornadoes reported for central, west Mississippi
CROSBY, Miss. - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said multiple tornadoes were reported around central and west Mississippi amid tornado warnings and watches in the area.
The Storm Station reported Wednesday evening that a tornado was spotted on radar around Crosby, Mississippi in the Amite and Wilkinson counties. A tornado warning had been issued in that area until 7:45 p.m., with the area under tornado watch until 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Jackson issued an emergency for Bude, Meadville, McCall Creek, Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto after a confirmed dangerous tornado was observed over Garden City around 6:51 p.m.
Video from Brookhaven showed storm damage such as multiple, large tree limbs scattered across a street.
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(Credit to Ben McHone.)
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