Missing man last seen in Mid-City Saturday night found safe
BATON ROUGE - A man who was last seen Saturday night in Mid-City has been found safe.
According to State Police, 51-year-old George Tull went missing around South Acadian and Government Street on July 2 shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Troopers said Tull left his home in his Prius Saturday and never returned. His phone, wallet, and IDs were still at his home.
His family posted on social media Monday night that he has been found safe.
