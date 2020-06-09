Missing boaters clung to marine debris, swam through a marsh before being rescued

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A search and rescue for two boaters who'd been declared missing since Sunday evening came to an end when the two were located and declared safe on Monday afternoon.

According to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Ted Roach and 31-year-old Jennifer Lingoni went through a harrowing ordeal during storm Cristobal.

Despite the impending storm, on Sunday afternoon Lingoni and Roach took a boat out into the waters of Salt Bayou, near the Rigolets in Slidell.

The unthinkable occurred as they approached Treasure Island and their boat began to sink.

Before they knew it, the two were floating in choppy waters while Cristobal made landfall.

They drifted through the waters all night, clinging to one shared life jacket and marine debris.

Finally, on Monday morning they swam across a marshy area until they came to a camp at Goose Point Shore, near Bayou Lacombe.

They were able to flag down a Good Samaritan who kindly brought them to Main Street Boat Launch where St Tammany Parish EMS awaited.

After assessing both Roach and Lingoni, medical personnel said the two were in good condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the search and rescue.