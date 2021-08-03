Latest Weather Blog
Minnesota Timberwolves unveil Prince-inspired uniform
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are paying tribute to Prince with a purple-highlighted uniform.
The team Thursday unveiled Prince-inspired City Edition uniforms. The new look uniforms were created in collaboration between the Timberwolves, Nike and the Prince estate. Prince family members say the "Purple Rain" superstar enjoyed basketball from a young age, both as a player and fan. The new jersey includes a paisley leaf in tribute to Prince's Paisley Park studio, the letters "MPLS" recognizing the Minneapolis Sound and purple touches.
Trending News
The Timberwolves also plan to recognize and donate to nonprofits that advance causes that were important to Prince. Minnesota will debut the new uniform on Nov. 16 when the Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers at Target Center. The Wolves will wear the uniforms eight times during the regular season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After father of LSU baseball pitcher dies tubing, family calls for safety...
-
Baton Rouge hospitals requiring vaccines or masks for unvaccinated workers: Latest here
-
Trash dumped at doors to city hall in feud over garbage collection
-
Fire at Tigerland bar Tuesday
-
East Baton Rouge Parish School System to require masks
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort