Latest Weather Blog
Minnesota man accused of conspiring to help Islamic State
MINNEAPOLIS, MN- Another Minnesota man is accused of conspiring to help the Islamic State.
Twenty-year-old Abdirizak Mohamed Warsame of Eagan was charged Wednesday by criminal complaint with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
Court documents allege Warsame tried to help other young men from Minnesota's Somali community travel to Syria to fight for the Islamic State.
The documents allege Warsame and others settled on a plan of going to Syria by way of Mexico.
FBI spokesman Kyle Loven says Warsame is in custody. He's expected to make an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court.
Court records don't list a defense attorney.
About a dozen Minnesota residents have traveled to Syria to join jihadist groups there since late 2013.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Apartment complex damaged after overnight fire caused by possible lightning strike
-
Drainage and transportation director discusses flooding following Wednesday downpour
-
Huge scoreboard expands Zachary High School football program
-
Woman cited after failing to use blinker; warrant issued after repeated attempts...
-
Street flooding, power outages, lightning strikes reported during Wednesday's downpour