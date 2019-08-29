77°
Minnesota man accused of conspiring to help Islamic State

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, December 10 2015 Dec 10, 2015 December 10, 2015 4:23 AM December 10, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS, MN- Another Minnesota man is accused of conspiring to help the Islamic State.
    
Twenty-year-old Abdirizak Mohamed Warsame of Eagan was charged Wednesday by criminal complaint with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
    
Court documents allege Warsame tried to help other young men from Minnesota's Somali community travel to Syria to fight for the Islamic State.
    
The documents allege Warsame and others settled on a plan of going to Syria by way of Mexico.
    
FBI spokesman Kyle Loven says Warsame is in custody. He's expected to make an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court.
    
Court records don't list a defense attorney.
    
About a dozen Minnesota residents have traveled to Syria to join jihadist groups there since late 2013.

