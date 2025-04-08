Mike the Tiger receives routine oral cleaning, blood work by LSU Vet Med

BATON ROUGE — Over the weekend, Mike the Tiger received a routine dental cleaning and exam by the LSU Vet Med team.



Mike VII's surgery happened Saturday at his night house on LSU's campus. Led by LSU's attending veterinarian Rhett Stout, Mike's surgery went over without a hitch.

During his anesthesia-aided surgery, Mike also had an ophthalmologist examine his eyes and have doctors draw blood for analysis.

“Mike’s exam went well. We were able to give him a full dental cleaning, oral exam, and eye exam. We also drew blood, which will be evaluated at the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Based on what we observed yesterday, Mike appears to be in good health,” Stout said.